Undocumented man arrested after leaving sanctuary to meet with immigration officials

After living almost a year in a Durham church, an undocumented man was arrested Friday by immigration officers when he left the church to keep an appointment with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Morrisville.

Samuel Oliver-Bruno, 47, has been living in the basement of CityWell United Methodist Church for 11 months because churches are one of the few places where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not make arrests.

USCIS requested Oliver-Bruno to appear in person to provide fingerprints, a necessary step for his petition for deferred deportation, according to a news release from Alerta Migratoria, an immigrants rights advocacy organization in North Carolina.





Oliver-Bruno was accompanied by faith-leaders, family members and other supporters Friday morning, but once inside the USCIS office he was arrested by immigration authorities.

Oliver-Bruno was taken out a back door and put into a van, which was then surrounded by his supporters. At some point a tire on the van went flat and at mid-morning Friday, it remained in the USCIS parking lot.

Oliver-Bruno’s son, Daniel Oliver Perez, was arrested in the parking lot after approaching the van to say goodbye to his father. Law enforcement did not tell The N&O reporter why the 19-year-old was arrested.

ICE gave Oliver-Bruno a final order of removal last year to return to Mexico, where he was born. Instead, he left his home in Greenville, N.C. and moved into CityWell to be out of ICE’s reach. The agency generally doesn’t arrest undocumented immigrants in churches, schools or hospitals, based on an internal policy established in 2012.





Virdiana Martinez, Alerta Migratoria’s director, said ahead of the Oliver-Bruno’s arrest that the immigrant new he was taking a risk by leaving the church, and an even bigger risk by walking into an immigration office so that his petition could be considered.

Oliver-Bruno is one of six immigrants in the state who is living on church properties to avoid imminent deportation and buy time to delay deportation. These churches are called “sanctuary churches” and are part of a national growing faith-based movement.

“By them leaving the church and entering these (immigration) offices they are essentially putting themselves in harm’s way ... to make this request,” Martinez said.

Alerta Migratoria has been making regular visits to Washington D.C. to advocate for these six immigrants and obtain support from their respective Congress members.

Reps. David Price and G.K. Butterfield, both Democrats, co-signed a support letter asking USCIS to give Oliver-Bruno prosecutorial discretion.

“We strongly believe Mr. Oliver-Bruno is someone who is deserving of deferred action,” the letter says, which was signed Nov. 1.

Since he moved into the church Oliver-Bruno has stopped working in construction. He is the sole financial support for his wife, Julia Perez Pacheco, and son, Daniel. His wife has Lupus and depends financially on her husband to pay for treatment.

“Mr. Oliver-Bruno is the sole income earner for his family and his removal from the country would result in his wife being unable to receive the medical treatment she desperately needs...,” according to the letter.

“Daniel is 19 years old and his ability to better himself through the pursuit of a college degree is dependent upon his father’s financial and emotional assistance, which Mr. Oliver-Bruno would be unable to provide should he be removed from the country.”

Martinez has also been talking with Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis’s office to obtain his support for Oliver-Bruno and the five others.

Oliver-Bruno left Mexico in 1994 to live in Greenville. His wife followed him in 1996 with a work permit.

In 2014, Oliver-Bruno said he tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border again to be with wife who was undergoing open heart surgery in the U.S.

He was arrested at the border and federally prosecuted. Later, he received a stay of removal, when he provided medical records to immigration authorities showing his wife’s medical condition.

This story will be updated.