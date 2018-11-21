Two new western Wake schools get principals who plan to form a ‘partnership’

Two of western Wake County’s newest schools now have principals who will lead them as they prepare to open in July.

On Tuesday, the Wake County school board announced that Rick Williams will lead Alston Ridge Middle in Cary starting Jan. 1 with a salary of $103,493. Williams has been principal of Davis Drive Middle School in Cary since 2015.

Teresa Caswell will become principal of Parkside Elementary School in Morrisville starting Feb. 1 with a salary of $96,748. She has been principal of Alston Ridge Elementary in Cary since 2015.

Both new schools are opening on a year-round calendar and due to their proximity will share some of the same students. That tie was recognized by Williams and Caswell in tweets they sent to each other after their new positions were announced.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I’m excited to partner with you on this journey @TeresaLky3,” Williams tweeted Tuesday at Caswell. “Congrats on your appointment & let’s grow Parkside Elem and @AlstonRidgeMS into premiere @NorthwestWCPSS schools!”

“Legendary partnerships await, I’m thrilled to begin them with you @rickwilliamsjr !” Caswell tweeted back at Williams.

Their appointments came the same night that the school board approved the 2019-20 student assignment plan that will fill both new schools. Caswell and Williams will have to win over some parents who are upset that they’re being assigned to a year-round school instead of a traditional-calendar school.