Congressmen call ICE response to Mexican immigrant’s appeal a sham

A Mexican immigrant’s bid to stay in the country while he fights his deportation order has been denied, say two congressmen from North Carolina.
U.S. Reps. David Price (D-N.C.) and G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) issued a statement Monday night after learning federal immigration officials had determined Samuel Oliver-Bruno had no legal basis for remaining in the United States. They called the response to his appeal a “sham” and a “miscarriage of justice.”
“Mr. Oliver-Bruno’s case exemplifies the anti-immigrant agenda of the Trump administration,” the statement said.
“Mr. Oliver-Bruno — a decades-long resident of North Carolina with no significant criminal history and a loving family that includes his U.S. citizen son — was forced into hiding, taking sanctuary in a church to avoid being deported and leaving his sick wife without medical care,” it continued. “He was given strict instructions to appear at a USCIS office to provide fingerprints for his application to defer his deportation, and when he did so, he was abruptly apprehended by ICE and shipped off to a detention facility to await a sham appeal.”
The congressmen are calling on Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen to reverse Oliver-Bruno’s order of removal and for “a full and thorough investigation into the Department’s improper efforts to apprehend [him].”
Twenty-seven people, including Oliver-Bruno’s son, were arrested Friday as they tried to block a van carrying him away from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Morrisville.
A vigil to support Oliver-Bruno will be held at 7 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) at the ICE Office, at 119 Centrewest Court in Cary.
Oliver-Bruno spent the last 11 months living in CityWell United Methodist Church in Durham to avoid deportation. He was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Morrisville on Friday and transferred to an immigration detention center in Georgia, according to online records. There was no indication when he may be sent back to Mexico.
The congressmen said they have tried repeatedly to intervene on Oliver-Bruno’s behalf.
“We have been largely ignored or delegated to junior staff in this pursuit, all while USCIS was working behind the scenes to deny his appeal,” their statement said.
