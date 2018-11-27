‘Hubris incarnate’: Register of Deeds says Riddick trying to pick pockets from prison

Wake County Register of Deeds Charles Gilliam says his predecessor — convicted of stealing nearly $1 million while on the job — is trying to “pick the pockets of her victims” from her prison cell.

Laura Riddick, who pleaded guilty to embezzlement Aug. 24 and was sentenced to 60 to 80 months in prison, filed a lawsuit against North Carolina this month. Her attorney argues the state “exceeded its authority” and acted in error when it ordered her to repay more than $126,000 in pension payments since her March 2017 retirement.

“Laura Riddick now claims that the adjustment of a portion of her pension is unconstitutionally ‘cruel and unusual’ and is an ‘excessive fine,’” Gilliam said in a statement Tuesday.

“The only thing excessive is the amount of money she stole, the only thing unusual is the leniency of her plea-bargained sentence and the only thing remotely cruel is the harm she continues to inflict on the people of our state,” he said.

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday!

He went on to say Riddick is “reaching out of the confines of the prison cells to continue to pick the pockets of her victims.”

“This is hubris incarnate, manifested audacity laced with temerity,” he said in the statement.

In all, four employees were charged and investigators believe a total of $2.3 million went missing from the Register of Deeds office between 2008 and 2017. The office records legal documents and maps, including issuing marriage licenses.