Consultant for NC light rail pleaded guilty to fraud after lavish spending in Arizona job

The Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project is using a consultant who earlier this year pleaded guilty to fraud related to thousands of dollars in personal travel, meals and other expenses while he was a transportation official in Arizona.

Consultant Stephen Banta took a plea bargain in September, pleading guilty to one felony count of fraudulent schemes and practices, The Arizona Republic reported. This month, Banta was punished with two years of unsupervised probation and a $6,000 fine.

John Tallmadge, the interim light-rail project manager for GoTriangle, said the agency knew about Banta’s charges when they hired him as a subcontractor.

Banta’s role as rail operations manager is to make sure “as the light rail is being designed, we are not only considering the constructability but how can it be operated in an efficient manner,” Tallmadge said.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“I think this is a non-issue, not related to any of the work he’s doing for us,” Tallmadge added. He dismissed it as “gossip.”

Tallmadge could not immediately provide a copy of the contact or say how much Banta is being paid.

Banta, who runs an independent transit consulting firm, directed questions about his status to GoTriangle officials when reached by phone Thursday. He is a subcontractor with an “architectural engineering firm,” offering rail system operations input, Banta said.

“Providing rail expertise to the startup of their potential GoTriangle light-rail line,” he said. “I’m not an employee of GoTriangle. This is helping to guide the program and the development of it.”

Banta was chief executive of Valley Metro in Phoenix in 2015 when an Arizona Republic investigation found what the newspaper called “extravagant personal spending with public funds” while leading the regional transit system.

The Associated Press reported that Arizona’s Office of the Auditor General released a report showing that Banta “claimed that $32,000 in personal travel, meal and alcohol costs for him and his wife were expenses related to his work.”





Banta ran Phoenix’s bus and light-rail systems for six years and was paid an annual salary of $264,493, The Arizona Republic reported. He also received $141,000 in bonuses before he resigned in 2015, the newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, Tallmadge said GoTriangle “looked into both the charges against him and the case, and we immediately made sure that anything related to the charges that were coming through to us for his travel and other expenses were reviewed, and found them all to be consistent with our requirements and practices that are standards for all the other consultants.”

“We felt assured he is not in a position that any of those issues that occurred in Valley Metro were relevant to us,” Tallmadge said.

He added that there is a “fairly small universe of experts” that have the expertise Banta has in rail operations.

Chapel Hill resident James Valentine was at a GoTriangle meeting this week about the planned rail operations and maintenance facility on Farrington Road. Banta was introduced at the meeting.

Valentine said that he and others, who oppose the rail maintenance yard location, researched Banta during the meeting and saw the newspaper stories about Valley Metro.

“Holy cow, this is what our taxpayer money is going to,” Valentine said.

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger said Wednesday night she was unaware of Banta’s background.

Council member Michael Parker, a member of the GoTriangle board, said he also had not heard the news and did not want to comment without more information.