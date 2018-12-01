North Carolina leaders react to President Bush’s death

North Carolina leaders fondly remembered former President George H. W. Bush following his death Friday night.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered flags lowered to half-staff at state facilities in honor of the passing of the nation’s 41st president. Bush was 94.

“President George H.W. Bush was a true statesman dedicated to serving the country he loved and leading the charge for a more compassionate and united world,” Cooper said in a statement. “We are grateful for his commitment to patriotism and public service. May his legacy inspire all of us to work toward a kinder and gentler nation, and may our thoughts and prayers bring comfort to his family.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said Bush was instrumental in ending the Cold War.

“George H.W. Bush will be long remembered for dedicating his life to protecting and bettering the country he loved,” Tillis said in a statement. “From his heroic service as a Navy pilot during World War II, to his steady leadership as President and playing a pivotal role to end the Cold War, he always made the tough decisions and put the nation’s interests first.”

Congressman G.K. Butterfield offered his condolences on social media.

“I join the country in mourning the loss of President George H.W. Bush,” he said in a tweet. “He led a life of public service with dignity, honor, and respect. Prayers to the Bush family as we reflect on a life well lived.

NC GOP chairman Robin Hayes said Bush was a man of character and honor.

“Tonight we lost a great man — a man of honor and character,” Hayes said. “We are sending prayers to the entire Bush family. Well done thy good and faithful servant.”

UNC System President and former U.S. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings called Bush a great statesman and a friend.

“President H. W. Bush was a leader of the highest moral character, who dedicated his life to fulfilling his responsibilities and duties to his country and family,” Spellings said. “As a statesman, a diplomat, and a man of honor, he stands without peer. I’ll be forever grateful for his friendship, his compassion, and most of all the example he set, reminding us that there is always more we can do to better serve our fellow Americans. My heart is with the Bush family today as we celebrate the life of a great husband, father, and leader.”

Bush, who served one term from 1989-1993, was preceded in death earlier this year by his wife, Barbara. His son George W. Bush was elected president in 2000 and served two terms, cementing the Bush family as a national political dynasty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.