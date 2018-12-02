Raleigh teen dies after shooting in Knightdale

A Raleigh teen has died following a shooting Saturday night in Knightdale, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
Tyree Saquan Temoney of Raleigh, 18, died of gunshot wounds at WakeMed Hospital, sheriff’s spokesman John Jones told The News & Observer Sunday in an email.
Jones said the Sheriff’s Office received a call about 10 p.m. Saturday that someone had been brought to the hospital by a private vehicle with gunshot wounds and that he had died.
Jones said it “appears he was shot in the area of Bellstone Place and Mailwood Drive” in Knightdale.
Authorities are talking to a person of interest, he said.
“It appears the victim and suspect or suspects knew each other,” Jones said.
Temoney lived on Forestford Court in Raleigh, Jones said.
The news was first reported by CBS17.
