Durham police find body on E. Cornwallis Road of man shot to death

A man who had been shot to death was found along the 100 block of East Cornwallis Road shortly after dark Sunday, police said.
The block, between South Roxboro Street and Weaver Street, has the Bell Yeager Freewill Baptist Church and a few houses.
A news release from police said the man was found outdoors about 6:15 p.m. and labeled the death a homicide.
The statement did not disclose where along the street that was.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call Investigator M. Evans at 919-560-4440, ext. 29336, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
