Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Western Boulevard in Raleigh; inbound lanes closed

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Western Boulevard near Pullen Park on Monday morning, shutting down the inbound side of the road as commuters headed into downtown.
Police said the incident happened near Bilyeu Road shortly before 7 a.m.
Crash investigators were on the scene.
Police did not disclose any other information about the victim pending notification of next of kin.
