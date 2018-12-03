Local

Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Western Boulevard in Raleigh; inbound lanes closed

By Ron Gallagher

December 03, 2018 08:39 AM

A man on foot was killed Monday morning, Dec. 3, 2018, by a vehicle on Western Boulevard in Raleigh, North Carolina, police said. The incident closed the eastbound side of the street.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Western Boulevard near Pullen Park on Monday morning, shutting down the inbound side of the road as commuters headed into downtown.

Police said the incident happened near Bilyeu Road shortly before 7 a.m.

Crash investigators were on the scene.

Police did not disclose any other information about the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Ron Gallagher is a member of the News & Observer’s Breaking News team and has been writing and editing news for 45 years.

