A ‘shrine to white supremacy’? New plan for Silent Sam quickly draws criticism.

A recommendation to to build a $5.3 million history center to house the Silent Sam Confederate statue on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus quickly drew reaction — much of it critical — on social media Monday.

The UNC Board of Trustees approved a proposal Monday to house the controversial statue, which was torn down by protesters in August. The UNC system’s Board of Governors will consider the proposal Dec. 14.

Some people on Twitter questioned the cost of a new building.

UNC pays us graduate students $13,000 a year, but they will spend $5.3 million on protecting #silentsam, a SHRINE TO WHITE SUPREMACY on our damn campus https://t.co/IGZIKSeYd9 — Alyssa Bowen (@AlyssaAnnBowen) December 3, 2018

UNC is going to spend $6 million in one year and $800k annually after that to house an obvious symbol of white supremacy https://t.co/aW0EUdrnd2 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 3, 2018

$5.3 million + $800k for #SilentSam shrine, $15 million for fired football coach, $500k for President Spellings leaving early, ($35k relocation expenses in addition). Meanwhile, student fee increases for graduate students--78% of them earning less than a living wage. — James Sadler (@sadlerja) December 3, 2018

Imagine if they spent that money to help those affected by institutionalized racism. — George Peterson (@petersongeorged) December 3, 2018

Some people wondered if finding a new home for Silent Sam is worth the effort.

Man, they are working extra hard to accommodate Silent Sam. Imagine if they gave that energy to things that mattered. — Michael Felder (@InTheBleachers) December 3, 2018

I can’t even with the stupidity here — Tara Mebane (@WufpakRed) December 3, 2018

And others wanted the statue put back up were it once was, with better security.