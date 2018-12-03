A ‘shrine to white supremacy’? New plan for Silent Sam quickly draws criticism.

A recommendation to to build a $5.3 million history center to house the Silent Sam Confederate statue on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus quickly drew reaction — much of it critical — on social media Monday.
The UNC Board of Trustees approved a proposal Monday to house the controversial statue, which was torn down by protesters in August. The UNC system’s Board of Governors will consider the proposal Dec. 14.
Some people on Twitter questioned the cost of a new building.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Some people wondered if finding a new home for Silent Sam is worth the effort.
And others wanted the statue put back up were it once was, with better security.
Comments