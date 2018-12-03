Suicide threat leads to lockdown at William Peace University, Raleigh police say

A suicide threat has led to a lockdown at William Peace University on Monday, according to Raleigh police.
Students and staff at the downtown Raleigh campus were advised to “shelter in place” Monday afternoon following reports of a possible gunman.
“We have responded to that location in an attempt to locate a subject,” Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan wrote in an email to The News & Observer.
Police radio traffic indicated officers on the campus were focused on the Main Residence Hall, which houses upperclassmen and transfer students, according to the university’s website.
“This is NOT a drill. Shelter in place. Raleigh PD is on campus.” Brian C. Ralph, the school’s president, tweeted shortly after the alert.
Firefighters and emergency medical workers are standing by at Blount and Peace streets, and a police watch commander is requesting officers from other districts throughout the city for assistance.
Officers asked other agencies to be on the look out for someone who might be headed to the college, and stated they were looking for a red Jetta with N.C. registration EBR-6941.
