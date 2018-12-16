Is someone getting a drone for Christmas? Raleigh will help you find a place to fly it.

If you or someone you know gets a drone for Christmas, or already has one, the City of Raleigh wants to help you find somewhere to fly it.

The City Council this month approved a policy that sets where and when people can fly drones in the city’s parks. The city parks department has followed up by creating a website that spells out the rules and provides a map showing where it’s OK to take off and land.

“We felt the timing was good with the holidays,” said Scott Payne, an assistant director of the city’s parks department. “Because this will be a popular gift, and we want to say ‘Here’s a place you can fly.’ ”





Like electric scooters, recreational drones emerged with little warning and quickly became popular, while local governments struggled to figure out how to regulate their use in public parks. At the direction of the Council Council, the Raleigh parks department and its advisory board began crafting a policy more than two years and consulted drone enthusiasts and the Federal Aviation Administration, among others.





The final “unmanned aerial systems” policy allows people to fly drones, remote-controlled airplanes and model rockets weighing less than .88 pounds in all city parks and recreation areas, except for nature preserves, wetland centers, cemeteries and over lakes. UAS larger than .88 pounds would be limited to large open spaces in six parks: Baileywick, Eastgate, Spring Forest, Marsh Creek, Dorothea Dix and Southgate.

Large recreational drones, weighing more than 15 pounds and capable of speeds of 70 mph, must get special permission from the city before taking off or landing in any of those six parks.

The city’s policy will end impromptu drone racing in city parks. The new policy requires racers to get a permit and reserve a field for races and to set up flags or other objects to race around. Trees can no longer be used as obstacles for drone racing, and racing drones must be smaller than .88 pounds.

The city had considered even more restrictions on where and how high drones could fly, but it backed off when drone enthusiasts noted that the FAA regulates drones in flight. The city and its advisory board then set their sights on where on city property drones could take off and land.

For details about flying drones in city parks, go to https://www.raleighnc.gov/parks/content/ParksRec/Articles/ParksUACGuidelines.html.