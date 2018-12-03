Local

Protesters gather at UNC-Chapel Hill to speak out against plan for Silent Sam

By Jane Stancill

December 03, 2018 08:36 PM

Chapel Hill

Police were putting on riot gear Monday evening as hundreds of protesters gathered near the base of the Silent Sam Confederate statue at UNC-Chapel Hill.

A planned protest began quietly at 7 p.m. to speak out against a plan to house the statue, which was toppled in August, inside a $5.3 million history center on campus. Participants lit a menorah.

By 8:30 p.m., the crowd had made its way to the former site of the statue. The base was covered in plywood, and police were surrounding it.

At least one person has been arrested.

On their way to the site, protesters briefly blocked traffic on Franklin Street, chanting, “Whose streets? Our streets!”

This story will be updated. Follow reporter Jane Stancill on Twitter @janestancill.

