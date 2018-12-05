Watch for cold, wet weekend weather, but what kind of wet is up in the air

A storm is moving east and cold air is moving south, so there’s a chance the Triangle could see some wintry precipitation over the next few days. But no one is ready to say it’s big chance.
People living in the western part of the state and along the Virginia border are more likely to see snow flakes, National Weather Service forecasters in Raleigh said Wednesday.
The threat of some kind of precipitation really begins on Saturday, the forecasters said.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said he expects “very cold rain” Sunday morning.
“Likely, some wintry precipitation will mix in Sunday morning and again on Monday morning in spots,” but that is most probably north and west of Interstate 85, Schwenneker said.
“Wintry precipitation is still possible this weekend,” the weather service said, and confidence “is medium-high” that the area will see something wet and cold.
But, the forecasters wrote, “the exact timing, amounts and [precipitation] types are still uncertain.” The “best chances for wintry precipitation are still best along and north of the U.S. 1 corridor.”
Daytime high temperatures Sunday are currently forecast to be in the 35- to 45-degree range, and lows Saturday and Sunday nights look like they’ll be in the mid to upper 30s, the weather service said.
But, the service warned, slight changes in the way the coming cold air goes and temperature differences “of a degree or two in any given location across the area would change things significantly.”
Gallagher: 919-829-4572
Comments