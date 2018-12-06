Scooters are here to stay. Bird and Lime agree to follow Raleigh’s rules.

Scooters are staying, but Bird and Lime still aren’t happy about Raleigh’s rules.

Both companies have agreed to the city’s new rules, according to Raleigh Transportation Director Michael Moore. But at least one of the companies said it will make it harder to “deliver affordable, accessible transportation.”

If Bird and Lime hadn’t agreed to the rules, they would have had 72 hours to remove their electric scooters from Raleigh. The companies brought the scooters to Raleigh this summer without seeking the city’s approval or coordination.

The City Council voted to let the scooters stay on city streets about a month ago but only if the companies agreed to certain guidelines and paid a $300-per-scooter fee. The city is reviewing the agreements for “completeness,” according to Moore.

Both companies waited until the last day to agree to the rules, but met the 5 p.m. deadline Thursday. Each company can have a maximum of 500 scooters.

“After much deliberation and still some uncertainty, Lime has ultimately agreed to sign the agreement and will now begin the difficult work to try and make this a reality for the citizens of Raleigh,” Lime said in a statement. “This agreement will make it harder to deliver affordable, accessible transportation to all members of the Raleigh community.”

Efforts to reach Bird were unsuccessful, but a previous statement read, “The current proposed framework gives us significant pause as it dramatically limits our ability to provide transportation to the community.”

Raleigh’s regulations reaffirm that riders are not allowed on sidewalks or greenways. Riders must also be 18 and must follow state and federal laws. They are encouraged to wear a helmet.

Scooters can be unlocked for $1, and then it costs 15 cents per minute to ride. Once a rider has reached a destination, he or she leaves the scooter for the next person to use. Raleigh’s new rules prohibit scooters from being parked or placed within 100 feet of any school zone, and in areas that block building access, bus zones, driveways and curb ramps.

Council member Nicole Stewart, who has been a vocal supporter of scooters, said she was pleased Bird and Lime agreed to stay in Raleigh and that the agreements should “help establish some safe riding behaviors.”

“I fear the high fee per scooter will be passed onto riders and hope that moving forward we can create a system that ensures equitable access to e-scooters,” she said.

The original rules would have stopped the scooters from being parked on streets without sidewalks, but the rules were changed by the council to allow them to be placed within 2 feet of the curb. Raleigh leaders also changed the rules to allow scooters to be placed on the streets at 5 a.m. instead of 6 a.m.

Twenty percent of scooters will be required to be placed in city-described “communities of concern” and the companies must submit a plan to “reduce barriers to low-income” riders.





The money raised from the scooter fees will help Raleigh cover the cost to enforce rules. The city is creating educational material to encourage people to not ride on sidewalks. That educational period will follow enforcement by the Raleigh Police Department.