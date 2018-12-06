Grammy-winning music teacher forced woman into ‘sexual servitude,’ Clayton police say

A two-time Grammy Award-winning music teacher in Clayton is accused of using promises of a singing career “to force one of his adult students into sexual servitude,” according to police.
Ivan Hampden Jr., 60, was arrested Wednesday at his Johnston County home, Clayton police said in a news release Thursday. He was charged with five counts of sexual servitude and seven felony counts of disseminating obscenity.
Hampden owns and operates the Hamptown Music Institute at 104 S. Barbour St. in downtown Clayton. A native of New York , he has lived in Clayton for nearly 20 years, according to the Town of Clayton, which featured him on its website when the business opened in 2014.
Hampden has toured and performed with a number of celebrated artists, including Roberta Flack, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Lopez, Bonnie Raitt, India Arie, Stevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick, Little Richard, Gladys Knight, Vanessa Williams and others, the town said at the time.
In 2004, he was recognized at the Grammy Awards for his participation as arranger, musician and programmer on records: Best R&B Album “Dance With My Father” performed by Luther Vandross, and Best R&B Performance By A Duo or Group with Vocals “The Closer I Get to You” performed by Beyoncé and Luther Vandross, the town said.
Police think the criminal offenses began soon after Hampden started the music school.
Investigators say over a four year period, from 2014 through August of this year, a woman in her 50s took singing lessons at the Hamptown Music Institute.
Investigators say Hampden tied up the student in a back room of the business and recorded “sex acts of various types with the woman.”
Police say Hampden later sent video recordings and images of the acts to the victim.
The woman recently revealed the information to a family member who helped her to come forward to police, according to the news release.
Investigators obtained a search warrant to seize several computers and other evidence from Hampden’s home and business.
Police say the evidence they recovered is consistent with the sex acts described by the victim.
Hampden is in custody at the Johnston County jail on a $200,000 bail, police reported.
Detectives reported finding no evidence of other victims. The investigation is ongoing.
