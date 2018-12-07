Teaching assistants at UNC are on strike, and it’s affecting students’ grades

A strike that began this week involving teaching assistants and instructors at UNC-Chapel Hill is affecting thousands of students’ final grades.
At least 79 teaching assistants and instructors have joined the strike in protest of UNC’s proposed $5.3 million history center to house the Silent Sam Confederate statue, activist leaders posted online Friday.
Nearly 2,200 grades and counting will not be released until the UNC Board of Trustees withdraws the plan and the governing board of the UNC system holds “listening sessions in good faith with the campus community,” activists said.
Additional resolutions supporting the strike and the statue’s removal are expected at Friday afternoon’s
The grades, and Silent Sam, will likely be discussed at a UNC Faculty Council meeting Friday afternoon.
The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees approved the Silent Sam plan Monday, with two members dissenting. The plan calls for completing the university history center by 2022 at the former Odum Village married student housing site on south campus.
Chancellor Carol Folt has said the university will seek state funding to build the center, which could cost an additional $800,000 a year to operate.
Folt and several trustees said they would prefer to house Silent Sam, which was torn down by protesters in August, at an off-campus site. But they said that would not comply with a state law on preserving historic monuments.
The UNC system Board of Governors will consider the plan at its Dec. 14 meeting.
At least one Board of Governors member, Thom Goolsby, has advocated for returning the statue to its base on McCorkle Place. He called the trustees’ plan “sheer cowardice” in a video statement released this week.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Monday night to protest the decision, as graduate student activist Maya Little called for UNC’s teaching assistants to strike.
The movement has been growing, with activist groups and students at other colleges voicing support. Student activists have said the teaching assistants will withhold students’ grades from the university until the Silent Sam plan is withdrawn.
Even if grades are released, they said, the protest will continue into the spring semester and until additional demands are met:
▪ The Confederate statue and its base are permanently removed from campus.
▪ The Board of Trustees discloses the “necessary changes” identified for UNC police in an appendix to Monday’s Silent Sam report. The report, from a panel of national security experts, recommended UNC add a “mobile force platoon” to assist UNC police and the UNC system create a separate, 40-member mobile police force at a cost of $2 million a year.
▪ UNC withdraws its plan to increase student fees to pay for building maintenance, and invest the money that might pay for the new center, its upkeep and a proposed increase in policing funding in building maintenance, higher wages for graduate and campus workers, eliminating graduate student fees, dental insurance for graduate students and reduced parking fees for all workers.
Graduate students and instructors expressed the same demands early Friday in a meeting called by Bob Blouin and Kevin Guskiewicz, the provost and dean, respectively, of the College of Arts and Sciences, according to #StrikeDownSam Twitter posts.
In a letter requesting the meeting, the men warned instructors that failing to release final grades exposes the university to lawsuits and threatens the affected students’ ability to graduate and get military commissions, scholarships, grants, loans, jobs and extended visas.
The letter, posted to Twitter, also warns instructors against using their role in the classroom to recruit student support for the strike. Students and parents have complained to the university, Guskiewicz and Blouin said.
“Such actions have been interpreted as coercion and an exploitation of the teacher-student relationship and in fact are a violation of students’ First Amendment rights as well as federal law,” they said.
“We trust that our instructors will not act in a way that harms the interests of students and their families, and that these instructors meet the legal, ethical and moral responsibilities for which they have been contracted. Please consider that your failure to meet your responsibilities to your students, including timely submission of final grades, will result in serious consequences.”
The Faculty Council could consider two resolutions Friday, according to a Dec. 5 letter signed by 24 UNC School of Education faculty and staff and posted online. The letter noted the statue’s “continuing presence on our campus is contrary to our School’s commitment to the transformative power of education.”
“If we are to be true to the people of the state and part of a world-class educational system dedicated to serving North Carolina and its people, we must ensure that our campus is welcoming to all learners,” it said. “As educators, we have an obligation to continue the work of dismantling systemic racism in our schools, on our college campuses, and in our democratic society.”
The Faculty Council resolutions, the letter continued, will reiterate support for a September call from UNC Black Faculty to permanently remove Silent Sam from campus. The Faculty Council issued a similar call in October.
The council also opposes the newly recommended building and requests that any plans for the statue’s future include input from a Faculty Council-appointed faculty committee.
The council also is expected to call for the university to provide funds equal to what is spent on Silent Sam for student assistance, housekeeping and service staff pay increases, and student groups and centers, especially those “who have historically suffered the injustices the statue was erected to advance,” the School of Education statement said.
Faculty and staff also pledged their support for the strike.
“Specifically, we discourage and oppose any retaliatory actions the university or system office may take against those faculty and graduate student teaching assistants who decide to participate in this action,” the statement said.
If the Board of Governors approves the plan, it says, the faculty said they will not teach the first week of spring semester classes. Instead, they will organize sessions across the campus to listen to students and “develop strategies to help UNC live up to its founding principles of ‘light and liberty.’”
Hundreds of faculty members, including UNC Chancellor Emeritus James Moeser, have signed statements supporting Silent Sam’s removal from campus.
Monday’s protest was the fifth held since Aug. 20, when protesters pulled the statue from its base, and the most heated yet between protesters and police.
Students and community supporters have said they do not feel safe with police on campus and accused police of favorable treatment toward the statue’s supporters. They have demanded a meeting with UNC campus and police officials but have not gotten a response.
UNC officials also have not answered media questions about the police response or the panel’s recommendations for special campus and systemwide police units to handle future civil unrest and violence.
Law enforcement officials have said the recommendation for a “mobile platoon” to support UNC Police sounds similar to a Greensboro Police Department Civil Emergency Unit that helped with the Aug. 30 protest.
The Greensboro unit has come under fire for what demonstrators have called heavy-handed tactics, including using bikes to corral and move the crowd and deploying pepper spray on protesters and journalists.
