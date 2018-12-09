Local

We asked people to show us how much snow they had. What we got was better than we hoped.

By Eric Frederick

December 09, 2018 09:11 AM

Snow blankets downtown Raleigh

Heavy snow falls in downtown Raleigh, NC early Sunday morning, Dec. 9, 2018.
We asked folks on Twitter to share how much snow they had Sunday morning and send us some pictures. Enjoy.





