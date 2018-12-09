Triangle schools cancel class Monday as snow, ice coats roads

Durham and Orange county public schools were the first Triangle school systems to call Monday a snow day for students and staff.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Parts of Durham and Orange counties saw more than 6 inches of snow fall on Saturday night into Sunday before the precipitation changed over to sleet and freezing rain in most areas by late Sunday morning.

Wake County and other area school systems had not made an announcement as of about 11 a.m. Sunday.





“We’ll call you as soon as a decision is made. Based on the view from our kitchen window, we advise that you go ahead and make plans to be prepared,” Wake County Schools tweeted Sunday morning.