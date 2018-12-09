Local

Triangle schools cancel class Monday as snow, ice coats roads

By Abbie Bennett

December 09, 2018 10:55 AM

Snow and ice make for treacherous travel along I-40 in the Triangle

A major winter storm dumped several inches of snow and ice in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and surrouding areas Sunday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Dashcam mounted camera)
By
Up Next
A major winter storm dumped several inches of snow and ice in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and surrouding areas Sunday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Dashcam mounted camera)
By
RALEIGH

Durham and Orange county public schools were the first Triangle school systems to call Monday a snow day for students and staff.

Read Next

local

Triangle to get less snow, more ice; roads ‘messy and very dangerous’

Parts of Durham and Orange counties saw more than 6 inches of snow fall on Saturday night into Sunday before the precipitation changed over to sleet and freezing rain in most areas by late Sunday morning.

Read Next

local

Winter storm kills power to about 200,000 in Carolinas. Duke Energy expects 500,000.

Wake County and other area school systems had not made an announcement as of about 11 a.m. Sunday.

We’ll call you as soon as a decision is made. Based on the view from our kitchen window, we advise that you go ahead and make plans to be prepared,” Wake County Schools tweeted Sunday morning. 

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

weather

weather

  Comments  