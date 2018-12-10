Not over? Triangle under winter advisory as light precipitation may become a wintry mix

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of central North Carolina, including the Triangle, in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Drizzle falling over the region Monday morning may change to a light mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain during the morning, the weather service said. The precipitation is expected to last into the afternoon, with a trace of additional accumulation possible.
A light glaze of freezing rain is also possible, the weather service said. In addition, clearing skies on Monday night will increase the hazards on the roads, with black ice possible. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s during the day and fall into the 20s overnight.
The affected counties are Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Randolph, Stanly, Vance, Wake, Warren and Wilson.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully. The latest road conditions are at drivenc.gov.
Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday, the weather service said.
Meanwhile, the winter storm that hit much of North Carolina on Sunday has shut down public schools and many other activities in the Triangle. The Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro, Orange, Johnston and Chatham school systems are closed to students and staff Monday.
UNC-Chapel Hill has suspended all non-mandatory operations Monday. N.C. State University announced it would delay starting until 11 a.m. on Monday. Any exams scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday have been postponed.
More than 6.5 inches of snow was recorded in Raleigh and 9 inches in Durham County on Sunday, according to the weather service. About 6.4 inches was recorded in Chatham County, 7 inches in Chapel Hill, 5.5 inches in Cary, 4.5 inches in Garner, 3.5 inches in Clayton and as much as 8 inches in Wake Forest.
Some melting occurred in the southern part of the region late Sunday, but roads were still hazardous. State Highway Patrol Col. Glenn McNeill said troopers had responded to more than 500 wrecks and more than 1,100 calls for service Sunday.
On Sunday morning, a tractor trailer slid into the Neuse River off U.S. 70 in Kinston, and a dive team from Beaufort County was assisting the Highway Patrol in a search for the driver. No information was released about the driver or what the truck was carrying, though McNeill said the truck’s cargo did not spill.
Flight cancellations and power outages also continued Monday morning. To check on the status of a flight at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, go here.
More than 100,000 customers in North Carolina were still without power as of 4 a.m. Monday, and about 1,000 of them were in Wake County.
If your power goes out, call these numbers:
▪ Duke Power: 800-769-3766. Duke customers may also receive text notifications for power outages in their area. Text REG to 57801 for text alerts.
▪ Piedmont Electric: Main Office 800-449-2667 or Report Outage 800-222-3107
▪ PSNC: 877-776-2427 (Signs of a gas leak)
Meanwhile, GoDurham, GoCary and Chapel Hill Transit have suspended Monday service until at least noon because of the weather, but GoTriangle and GoRaleigh plan to run their regular Monday service schedules, GoTriangle announced early Monday.
Customers should check goraleigh.org and gotriangle.org for information about possible detours. They also can call 919-485-RIDE or check Twitter or Facebook for updates. More information about bad-weather plans is at gotriangle.org/weather.
