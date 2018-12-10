Local

Truck’s cab has been pulled from the Neuse River, but the driver is still missing

By Richard Stradling

December 10, 2018 10:57 AM

NC governor warns of ‘days of impact’ from major winter storm

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warns of the threat of major power outages and hazardous roads due to a severe winter storm moving into NC Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
By
Up Next
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warns of the threat of major power outages and hazardous roads due to a severe winter storm moving into NC Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
By

Divers have resumed the search for the driver of a tractor-trailer truck that was found submerged in the Neuse River near Kinston early Sunday morning.

The truck went through a guardrail on the U.S. 70/258 bypass sometime overnight Saturday. A passerby noticed the missing guardrail and debris on the road and called 911 at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

By Monday morning, the truck’s cab had been pulled from the river, but the driver was not inside, said Keith Acree, spokesman for the state Department of Emergency Management. Acree said the cab’s front windshield was “smashed out, so it’s possible the driver had gone out the windshield.”

The box truck belonged to a contractor for the U.S. Postal Service and was empty when it went into the river, Acree said. He said authorities know who was assigned to drive the truck that night but are not releasing the name while the search continues.

Meanwhile, the bypass highway is closed in both directions. The truck was going westbound when it crashed through the railing along the left lane and fell between the twin spans that carry the road across the river.

The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to reopen the highway once the recovery effort is complete. One westbound lane will remain closed until the guardrail can be replaced, probably by the end of the week, Acree said.

Richard Stradling

Richard Stradling covers transportation for The News & Observer. Planes, trains and automobiles, plus ferries, bicycles, scooters and just plain walking. He’s been a reporter or editor for 31 years, including the last 19 at The N&O. 919-829-4739, rstradling@newsobserver.com.

  Comments  