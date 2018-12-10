Proposed bridge would carry Cornwallis Road over railroad tracks, South Miami Boulevard

The public will get a look Tuesday at the N.C. Department of Transportation’s plans to eliminate the railroad crossing at Cornwallis Road near South Miami Boulevard on the eastern edge of Research Triangle Park.

NCDOT proposes to build a bridge that would carry Cornwallis over the North Carolina Railroad tracks and South Miami Boulevard. Cornwallis would loop around and meet South Miami at a new intersection south of the current one.

NCDOT will present the plans and answer questions from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Frontier, 800 Park Offices Drives in RTP.

The proposed bridge at Cornwallis Road is part of a larger effort to eliminate crossings along one of the state’s busiest rail corridors. The addition of two daily runs of Amtrak’s Piedmont train last summer means that eight passengers trains pass through Durham each day, on top of several freight trains. The Wake County Transit Plan calls for using the corridor for commuter trains between Garner and Durham by 2027.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

In Morrisville, NCDOT has eliminated the crossing for Morrisville Parkway by building an underpass and plans a bridge to carry nearby McCrimmon Parkway over the tracks. It also plans to eliminate the crossing of Maynard Road near East Chatham Street in Cary with either a bridge or underpass.