‘We have saved St. Augustine’s.’ Raleigh university removed from probation.

St. Augustine’s University is no longer under probation by its accreditation agency, the leader of the Raleigh school announced Tuesday.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges had put St. Augustine’s on probation for the past two years, citing financial problems and questions of institutional effectiveness. But school leaders said that the board of trustees of the accreditation body voted Tuesday to remove St. Augustine’s from probationary status because of a variety of financial changes that have improved the university’s situation.

“We have saved St. Augustine’s University,” university president Everett Ward said at Tuesday’s announcement in the school’s library as faculty, students and alumni cheered the news.

St. Aug’s, a historically black college near downtown Raleigh, has struggled with financial issues for years and its small size has made it especially vulnerable to enrollment declines, the News & Observer previously reported.

The university has made numerous budget cuts in recent years, such as in 2014 trimming its full-time workforce, not rehiring dozens of adjunct faculty and furloughing employees. In April, the university announced it was laying off 22 employees as part of a restructuring.

Ward said that accreditation agency was impressed by how the university invested $1.7 million in addressing its financial practices. He said the university has gone from doing its accounting manually to using software.

Ward also praised the alumni for helping grow donor contributions by 73 percent.

The university will likely never have as many employees as it had before, Ward said. But he said there will be targeted hiring in the academic department.

Ward, a St. Aug’s alumnus, former state Department of Transportation administrator and executive director of the state Democratic Party, became president of the university in 2014. His predecessor, Dianne Boardley Suber, was forced out by the university’s board amid financial problems, enrollment declines, staff cuts and a construction lawsuit, the N&O previously reported..

Ward said that enrollment now stands at 797 students, down from between 970 and 980 last school year. He blamed the drop on news reports just before the start of the school year that said the university may be closing.

St. Aug’s was established in 1867 by the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina. Ward said he was going to celebrate the accreditation news by going to a service at the university’s chapel.

“Now that we have no issues with accreditation, the sky’s the limit.” Ward said.