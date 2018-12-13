Raleigh men charged with having 47 pounds of pot after police stop car

Two men were charged with having a total 47 pounds of marijuana Wednesday after police first found more than 18 pounds in a car in which they were riding, according to pot-trafficking charges.
Jason Do, 27, and Kevin Do, 32, were charged with trafficking 8.48 kilograms of marijuana by transporting it.
Detectives added another charge of trafficking by possession after they obtained search warrants and found another 12.783 kilograms, police spokesman Laura Hourigan said.
The total was 21.26 kilograms, which is equivalent to 46.88 pounds.
Reports available Thursday did not list the other places police went to after getting search warrants.
Police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said the investigation was continuing.
In the charges, police said the two men had identification showing that they lived in the same house on Shallowbrook Trail.
Kevin Do told booking officers at the Wake County Detention Center that he lives on Neuse Estates Drive, however.
It was not clear Thursday if the men are related.
