Hours after quitting job, Holly Springs police officer charged with DWI in accident

A Holly Springs police officer was charged with DWI and causing an accident hours after he resigned from the police department Tuesday, according to arrest records.
Jimmy Earl Price Jr., 47, of Angier was arrested by town police after his 2013 Ford pickup truck drifted into a turn lane and hit two other vehicles on G.B. Alford Highway near Vinewood Street about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Police charged Price with driving while impaired and failing to slow down to avoid hitting other vehicles.
His driver’s license was automatically revoked for 30 days because he refused to take a breath-analysis test, records show.
Price had been suspended from the police department Nov. 27, but officials declined to say what led to the suspension, citing personnel law.
Police Chief John Herring received Price’s resignation Tuesday afternoon, town spokesman Mark Andrews said, and it was effective immediately.
That night at the scene of the accident, officers detected a “strong odor of alcohol” from Price, who had “bloodshot, glassy eyes,” arrest records show.
Price failed some field sobriety tests and refused to perform others, according to police.
As a result of the accident, one person was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained from broken glass, records show.
A magistrate released Price on a written promise to appear in court. His first appearance is scheduled for Dec. 28, and another is set for Jan. 29.
Price joined the Holly Springs Police Department in September 2006, Andrews said.
