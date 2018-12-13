Building evacuated after bomb threat against The News & Observer

A downtown Raleigh office building was evacuated Thursday afternoon after The News & Observer received a bomb threat.
Hundreds of people were forced to leave the 17-story One City Plaza, which houses The N&O and several other companies on Fayetteville Street. Raleigh police responded, and people were allowed to return to the building about an hour after the evacuation began.
Sara Glines, publisher of The N&O, said the threat was emailed to the newspaper. The threat “did not appear to be legitimate,” and police did not find anything suspicious, she said.
The email was sent from Russia, Glines said, and demanded Bitcoin “by the end of the day.” It “talked about the building and the business, never the newspaper or the News & Observer,” she added.
“It is our practice to evacuate our staff when there is a threat of any kind, even if the email did not appear to be legitimate,” Glines said.
Several bomb threats were reported around the country Thursday against news outlets, government buildings, offices and schools, according to media reports.
CNN reported that threats were made against the University of Washington in Seattle and Penn State University in Pennsylvania, and also throughout San Francisco.
It’s unclear if the threats are connected, CNN reported.
