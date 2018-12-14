Durham police arrest man for Circle-K holdup and 41 other outstanding charges

It took a car chase, a foot chase and a search with a dog, but Durham police caught and charged a man with robbing a convenience store – and with 41 other offenses.
Carlos Laytrel Davis, 31, was arrested early Thursday, a few hours after a Circle K store at 3301 Guess Road was held up by a masked gunman who took money and cigarettes, police said.
The chases began when police tried to stop a car and it took off to escape them. The driver jumped out and ran on foot after winding up on dead-end Palmer Street, police said.
Officers called a K-9 unit, and the dog found Davis on Lakewood Avenue, a press release from the police department said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
What police also found was that Davis was named in 41 other charges, including 10 counts each of identity theft, obtaining property by false pretense and conspiring with someone else to obtain it.
There also were charges of breaking or entering, larceny, felony conspiracy and seven counts of not showing up in court for hearings on previous robbery, assault and cocaine-possession charges.
A magistrate set Davis’ bail at $357,000. He was held in the Durham County Detention Center.
Gallagher 919-829-4572.
Comments