Kinston man known as ‘Shoota’ charged with shooting two people in Raleigh

Police this week charged a 21-year-old man known as “Shoota” after they say he fired a gun into a parked car, wounding two people in Raleigh.
Tamoz Samuel-Kelik Roberts of Kinston was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits, police reported.
The shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. Dec. 2 at an Exxon gas station in the 3700 block of New Bern Avenue, according to police.
A 20-year-old man was struck by bullets in the chest and arm, police said. The second victim, a juvenile, was shot in the hip.
The next day, police received an anonymous tip that described the gunman as “ShootaRed” from Kinston, according to court records. Investigators later talked to Roberts’ family members who confirmed that he is known as “Shoota.”
When police arrived at the scene that night they learned that the victims had been taken to WakeMed Hospital, about seven blocks away, court records show.
Surveillance video from the scene showed “numerous” people hanging out in the parking lot that night, according to police.
The shooting suspect apparently got out of a 2005 Nissan Armada and stood next to a Cadillac. An argument erupted, and then shots were fired, police said.
Roberts was taken into custody Tuesday in Kinston, where he tried to escape through a window at his grandmother’s house, records show.
Investigators recovered a semi-automatic pistol, a magazine that held five rounds, electronic devices and white pills marked “T192” in a clear baggie.
Roberts was in custody at the Wake County jail Friday afternoon. He is being held without benefit of a bond,a jail spokesman reported.
