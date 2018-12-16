At least 7 people were shot in Durham over the weekend

At least seven people were shot, one fatally, over the weekend in Durham, according to police.
Officers found a man’s body outside in the 3000 block of Guess Road about 5 a.m. Sunday, a police spokesman said in a news release. The man had been shot.
Police said there were no suspects in the case, asked for the public’s help in the investigation.
On Saturday, a 23-year-old man and 55-year-old women were shot in a parking lot in the 500 block of Liberty Street around 2 p.m., according to police. Both were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police did not provide further information about the victims in either case.
ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported that four people were shot at a Durham apartment complex Saturday night.
The victims went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news station.
Durham has seen a spike in homicides this year. The city had 24 homicides through September, according to a crime report from the police department. That’s a 50 percent increase from the same period of 2017, when Durham saw 16 homicides.
Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis said last month the increase is related to gang activity in the city.
Also over the weekend in Durham, five teens and two juveniles were charged in an armed robbery after police say they injured a woman and stole her car.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday on Patriot Circle, near Newby Drive and Horton Road. Police said the woman was knocked down and suffered a cut on her head.
Her car was later found on University Drive. Police said they found the seven suspects and two guns nearby.
Tyquez Eubanks, 16, Jzimer Edmunds, 18, and Jamal Solomon, 17, have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon.
Nicolas Martin, 16, and Jorryn Deans, 16, were charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. Martin was also charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Calls are anonymous and tips can lead to rewards if they result in an arrest for a felony.
Staff writers Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan and Mary Cornatzer contributed.
