Five females arrested in Raleigh, charged with theft campaign against two Belk stores

Three women and a girl from Whitakers and a woman from Rocky Mount face charges of running a shoplifting operation that netted more than $1,900 in merchandise from Belk stores in Raleigh and Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, last week.
The five were all arrested Saturday at the Triangle Town Center, and all were charged with organized retail theft of more than $1,500, which is a felony.
The three women and the teenager from Whitakers were:
- Karen Renee Massenburg, 42
- Jalia Akira Massenburg, 16
- Keshauna Renee Massenburg, 21.
- Kiera Lashae Massenburg, 21.
The woman from Rocky Mount was Tamika Lashawn Alston, 39.
The Massenburgs all live at an address on Aventon Gin Road, but police were not able to say Monday if or how they are related.
Alston gave an address on Vestal Road in Rocky Mount.
According to charges from Raleigh police, the thefts happened between Dec. 11 and Dec. 15,
The gang was selling stolen clothing to a fence, police said.
In addition to organized retail theft, the quintet had other charges.
Karen Massenburg was charged with misdemeanor larceny and felony possession of stolen goods. Jalia Massenburg was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Keshauna Massenburg was charged with possession of stolen property and failure to appear in Nash County court on unrelated charges. Kiera Massenburg was charged with aiding and abetting larceny. Alston was charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear in court in Edgecombe on traffic charges.
All five were released on bail.
