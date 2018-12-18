Durham police body camera footage shows fatal shooting of man with gun at shopping center

Body-camera footage released in court Monday shows the fatal shooting of a man with a gun at a Durham shopping center last summer.
In the Aug. 8, footage, officers repeatedly shout “Drop the gun! Drop the gun, Shaun!” as Shaun Jeffery Christy walks toward them in the parking lot of New Hope Commons shopping center.
One officer takes cover behind a patrol car, while the other fires multiple shots.
Christy had threatened suicide, and according to a police report about the incident, pointed a gun at officers and said, “Shoot me!” The day Christy was killed, his wife had taken out a domestic violence protection order against him.
WRAL reported that an Oct. 31 letter from former Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols to the State Bureau of Investigation said the actions of Cpl. B.M. Glover and Officer G.F. Paschall during the incident were justified.
The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun obtained the body camera footage in court on Monday after petitioning with other local media for the release of law enforcement recordings related to the shooting. A Durham County Superior Court judge released the body camera footage to media organizations that joined in The News & Observer and Herald-Sun petition, including television stations WNCN, WRAL-TV and WTVD.
Since a 2016 North Carolina law signed by then-Gov. Pat McCrory, the only way to obtain police body camera footage is to petition for it in court.
The bill’s chief sponsor was Rep. John Faircloth, a Guilford County Republican.
“I think it’s made better police officers out of our sworn personnel and I think they have adjusted their work day to realize that almost the whole world could be looking,” Faircloth said earlier this year.
Staff writers Virginia Bridges and Lauren Horsch contributed to this story.
