New president named for Wake Tech — and he’s a familiar face for NC

Scott Ralls, the former president of the state’s community college system, was named the next president of Wake Tech on Tuesday.

Ralls, currently the president of Northern Virginia Community College, will assume the job in May, succeeding Stephen Scott, who retired.

The appointment was approved by the Wake Tech Board of Trustees on Tuesday. The N.C. State Board of Community Colleges is expected to approve the choice later Tuesday.

Ralls led North Carolina’s 58-college community college system from 2008 to 2015. He previously served as president of Craven Community College in New Bern. He has 20 years of experience in community colleges.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

This is a developing news. Check back for updates.