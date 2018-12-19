Former Wake County teacher’s assistant charged with having sex with student

A former teacher’s assistant at Knightdale High School was arrested Tuesday on charges that he had sex with a female student last school year.
Xavier Keshawn Kearney, 22, of Wake Forest was taken to the Wake County Detention Center after questioning Wednesday afternoon at Raleigh police detective headquarters. Police named him in an arrest warrant issued Friday.
The warrant says the offenses occurred between Sept. 15, 2017, and last May 18. Raleigh police were notified Dec. 5, a spokeswoman said.
Kearney was charged with two counts of committing a sex act with a student.
Kearney transferred from Knightdale High School to Wake Forest High School on Sept. 18, Wake schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten said. He resigned Nov. 27, about a week before police said the incidents were reported to them. He had been hired Aug. 28, 2017.
James Argent, Knightdale principal, sent a note to parents Wednesday saying that Kearney had contact with nine students in one classroom during the school year he worked at the high school, and none of them nine was the alleged victim in the charges against Kearney.
“When the allegations were brought to our attention, we immediately reported them to law enforcement,” Argent told the parents. “School officials are working with law enforcement during the investigation. We are also conducting our own investigation into these allegations.”
While privacy laws prevent me from providing much information about this specific situation, I can share with you that the alleged incident did not involve a student in his class and it did not occur at Wake County school or during school hours,” the principal wrote.
Kearney was released on $30,000 bail.
