‘Mommy came out of the box.’ Army mom surprises her daughter on 6th birthday.

Nevaeh Medlin didn’t get the baby unicorn she wanted for her 6th birthday, but the big blue box in Timber Drive Elementary School’s cafeteria held an even better present for the kindergartner.

As Nevaeh stepped closer, the box suddenly opened to reveal her mother, North Carolina Army National Guard Specialist Sydney Childers-Davis, who had been deployed overseas for more than six months. Cries of “mommy, mommy” filled the cafeteria as Childers-Davis picked up Nevaeh.

The Dec. 5 homecoming surprise is something that Childers-Davis said she knew she had to do after seeing how upset Nevaeh had been that she couldn’t come back for Thanksgiving.

“I just knew her birthday was a big deal,” Childers-Davis said in a Wake County school system video. “I had to come back for her birthday.”

Childers-Davis worked with Nevaeh’s father, Anthony Medlin, and the staff at the Garner elementary school to arrange the surprise visit. She sat on a chair inside the box waiting to spring the surprise.

“Thank you mommy for coming,” Nevaeh said. “I love this whole place and I love school and my glasses and I love when mommy came out of the box.”