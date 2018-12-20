Local

‘Mommy came out of the box.’ Army mom surprises her daughter on 6th birthday.

By T. Keung Hui

December 20, 2018 11:41 AM

‘Army Mommy’ pops out of box to surprise daughter on 6th birthday

U.S. Army Specialist Sydney Childers-Davis popped out of a box at Timber Drive Elementary School in Garner, N.C., on Dec. 5, 2018 to homecoming surprise her daughter, Nevaeh Medlin, on her 6th birthday. She had been deployed overseas for six months.
By
Up Next
U.S. Army Specialist Sydney Childers-Davis popped out of a box at Timber Drive Elementary School in Garner, N.C., on Dec. 5, 2018 to homecoming surprise her daughter, Nevaeh Medlin, on her 6th birthday. She had been deployed overseas for six months.
By
GARNER

Nevaeh Medlin didn’t get the baby unicorn she wanted for her 6th birthday, but the big blue box in Timber Drive Elementary School’s cafeteria held an even better present for the kindergartner.

As Nevaeh stepped closer, the box suddenly opened to reveal her mother, North Carolina Army National Guard Specialist Sydney Childers-Davis, who had been deployed overseas for more than six months. Cries of “mommy, mommy” filled the cafeteria as Childers-Davis picked up Nevaeh.

The Dec. 5 homecoming surprise is something that Childers-Davis said she knew she had to do after seeing how upset Nevaeh had been that she couldn’t come back for Thanksgiving.

“I just knew her birthday was a big deal,” Childers-Davis said in a Wake County school system video. “I had to come back for her birthday.”

Childers-Davis worked with Nevaeh’s father, Anthony Medlin, and the staff at the Garner elementary school to arrange the surprise visit. She sat on a chair inside the box waiting to spring the surprise.

“Thank you mommy for coming,” Nevaeh said. “I love this whole place and I love school and my glasses and I love when mommy came out of the box.”

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

local

education

T. Keung Hui

T. Keung Hui has covered K-12 education for the News & Observer since 1999, helping parents, students, school employees and the community understand the vital role education plays in North Carolina. His primary focus is Wake County, but he also covers statewide education issues.

  Comments  