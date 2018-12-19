Police search for unlicensed driver after fatal Durham crash

Police are searching for an unlicensed pickup truck driver who they say turned into the path of a motorcycle and killed a 51-year-old man.
Investigators on Wednesday charged Saul Aguilar Lopez, 39, with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving without a license and failure to yield right of way in connection with this crash, police reported.
Tyrone Royster of Durham was pronounced dead the scene.
Aguilar Lopez remained at large late Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m at the intersection of East Lawson Street and South Alston Avenue, near N.C. Central University.
Investigators say Lopez was driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra that was traveling south. The Toyota truck turned left onto Lawson Street and into the path of a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Royster.
The front of the motorcycle crashed into the right side of the pickup truck, police.
Investigators do not think alcohol and drugs were factors in the accident.
Police are asking anyone with information about Lopez’s whereabouts to call 919-560-4935, ext. 29450 or the Durham Police Department’s main desk at 919-560-4427, ext. 29218.
