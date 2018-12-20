Local

Second suspect charged with murder of man who was found on Guess Road in Durham

By Ron Gallagher

December 20, 2018 11:21 AM

Kevin Antonio Linares-Romero
Kevin Antonio Linares-Romero Durham County Sheriff's Office
Kevin Antonio Linares-Romero Durham County Sheriff's Office
DURHAM

A 19-year-old man on Wednesday became the second person charged with murder in the death of a man found along Guess Road early Sunday.

Kevin Antonio Linares-Romero was charged in the death of Abel Corroles, 31.

Read Next

crime

Durham police make arrest in Sunday killing on Guess Road

On Monday, police arrested Manuel Mejia-Mendoza, 22, on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police found Corroles’ body outdoors in the 3000 block of Guess Road shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. He had apparently been shot, poice said.

There have been 29 homicides in Durham as of Dec. 8, according to police, up from 18 homicides by that time last year.

All told, major violent crime in the city was down 17 percent through September, according to the department’s third-quarter crime report.

Ron Gallagher

Ron Gallagher is a member of the News & Observer’s Breaking News team and has been writing and editing news for 45 years.

  Comments  