Second suspect charged with murder of man who was found on Guess Road in Durham

A 19-year-old man on Wednesday became the second person charged with murder in the death of a man found along Guess Road early Sunday.
Kevin Antonio Linares-Romero was charged in the death of Abel Corroles, 31.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
On Monday, police arrested Manuel Mejia-Mendoza, 22, on a charge of first-degree murder.
Police found Corroles’ body outdoors in the 3000 block of Guess Road shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. He had apparently been shot, poice said.
There have been 29 homicides in Durham as of Dec. 8, according to police, up from 18 homicides by that time last year.
All told, major violent crime in the city was down 17 percent through September, according to the department’s third-quarter crime report.
Comments