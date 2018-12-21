Raleigh mom accused of abusing daughter tried to have her taken from foster home, police say

A Raleigh woman who is accused along with her husband of making their daughter stand in a corner for hours and forbidding her to talk to her siblings now faces charges of trying to persuade someone to abduct the girl from her foster home and hide her in Florida until she turns 18.

Lindsey Michelle Smith, 38, was charged with soliciting someone to commit a felony and felony obstruction of justice.

Raleigh police say Smith hatched a plan this month, trying to convince a Florida woman to take the child.

Arrest records don’t make clear the relationship between Smith and the woman, who is listed as a witness in the case. She lives in Jensen Beach, Florida, according to police.

Smith does not have legal custody of the girl because police charged her and her husband, Russell Jay Smith, last month with felony child abuse.

In court records, police said the couple inflicted “serious mental injury” on the girl, who was 11 when the alleged abuse began in April 2016.

Police called Wake County Child Protective Services after a May 30 incident in which they said Russell Jay Smith assaulted another child at the family’s 6,900-square-foot house on Spyglass Way in North Raleigh.

Child Protective Services took the younger girl away from the Smiths, records show.

Lindsey Smith was accused in November 2011 of not sending a child to school when the couple lived in Wake Forest, but that charge was dismissed in March 2012, according to court records.

A Superior Court judge ordered that Smith be held without bail Thursday.