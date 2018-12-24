Wake Forest police investigate Christmas Eve shooting

Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot in the foot on Christmas Eve.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Cimarron Parkway in Wake Forest at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, town spokesman Bill Crabtree said in a news release.
The man was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Crabtree said.
“The investigation into this case continues, but police do not believe the shooting was a random act,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wake Forest police at 919-554-6150.
