Wake Forest police investigate Christmas Eve shooting

By Sarah Nagem

December 24, 2018 01:57 PM

Wake Forest

Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot in the foot on Christmas Eve.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Cimarron Parkway in Wake Forest at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, town spokesman Bill Crabtree said in a news release.

The man was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Crabtree said.

“The investigation into this case continues, but police do not believe the shooting was a random act,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wake Forest police at 919-554-6150.

