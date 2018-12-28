Local

Cary synagogue vandalized a month after being threatened

By Joe Johnson

December 28, 2018 12:09 PM

CARY

A Cary synagogue was damaged Thursday night, according to multiple media reports.

Cary police were called to Congregation Sha’arei Shalom at 700 Old Apex Road at about 6 p.m., a town spokesperson said.

Rabbi Seth Klayman told WRAL that the synagogue’s windows had been broken and profanity was spray painted on the side of the building. He could not say if the vandalism was random or a targeted act.

It is the same synagogue that police say was threatened last month by William Josephus Warden of Cary. In that incident, he rang the doorbell and threatened to damage the synagogue, police said. He was charged with one count of ethnic intimidation, a misdemeanor.

Warden is the son of N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Lucy Inman, who said her son has a long-standing mental illness for which he has sought treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

