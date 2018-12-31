Local

Man suffers burns, hospitalized in Raleigh townhouse fire

By Joe Johnson

December 31, 2018 12:13 PM

A man was injured in an overnight fire in Raleigh, fire officials say.

More than 30 firefighters responded to a call at 8250 Merriweather Circle in northeast Raleigh early Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived around 2:45 a.m., they saw flames coming from a bedroom window of the two-story townhouse.

They brought the fire under control in less than 30 minutes, a report said. Fire department investigators said the residence sustained about 20 percent damage.

One person suffered non-life threatening burns and was taken to the hospital, the report said. The man’s name was not released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

