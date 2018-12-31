Durham teens charged with robbing victims at gunpoint, 20 minutes apart

Two teenagers face charges after police say they robbed two people at gunpoint 20 minutes apart Sunday night.
Jose Bryan Guzman, 17, and Luis Fernando Reyes-Castejon, 19, both of Durham were arrested Sunday evening, shortly after the robberies, police said in a news release.
The first robbery occurred just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Mayfair Street in Durham. Police say the victims “were taking a child out of a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex when two men wearing masks approached them and robbed them at gunpoint.”
The suspects took cash and a phone and ran away, according to police.
About 20 minutes, police say, another robbery occurred at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Williamsburg Road. A woman was robbed by “two masked men with guns,” police said in the news release.
“The description of the suspects and vehicle matched the descriptions from the robbery on Mayfair Street,” police said.
Police soon spotted the vehicle and arrested the teens, who were charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. They were placed in the Durham County jail under $500,000 bonds.
No one was injured during the robberies, police said, and items stolen from the victims were found inside the suspects’ vehicle.
