A woman was hit by a bullet during the New Year’s celebration in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh police say they are trying to determine who fired a bullet into the air that came down and hit a woman on Fayetteville Street in the midst of the city’s New Year’s celebration early Tuesday.
Police say Kaitlyn Kong was hit near the intersection of Fayetteville and Davie streets at 12:05 a.m. Kong, 22, was taken to WakeMed with what police said appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound.
Kong was part of a large crowd that had gathered on the streets to watch the dropping of the acorn at midnight and the fireworks display that followed.
The bullet came down from above and hit Kong in the top of her chest and lodged in her abdomen, said Raleigh police Capt. Bill McGregor. With all the police on Fayetteville Street at the time, it’s unlikely the gun was fired there, McGregor said.
“We have no idea where it came from at this point in time,” he said about midday Tuesday. “It’s still under investigation.”
Police ask anyone with information that might assist their investigation to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
