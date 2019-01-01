Three killed, one critically wounded in pair of Durham shootings

Three people were killed and another seriously wounded in a pair of shootings in Durham on Sunday evening.
Police say a man and woman were shot at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Larchmont Road off U.S. 15-501, at about 5:15 p.m. The man had died by the time police arrived, and the woman was “critically wounded” and taken to a hospital, police said in a release.
Then at 8 p.m., police were called to an apartment building in the 2000 block of House Avenue, near the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Morehead Avenue. They found two men lying outside, dead from gunshot wounds.
Police have not released any details about either shooting, including the names of those who were shot. They also did not say whether the two incidents might be related in any way.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Police ask anyone with information about the Larchmont Road shooting to call Investigator T. Huelsman at 919-560-4440, ext. 29341, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. They asked anyone with information about the House Avenue shooting to call Investigator M. Evans at 919-560-4440, ext. 29336, or CrimeStoppers.
Comments