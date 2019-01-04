52-year-old man stabbed to death at Raleigh motel, police say

Raleigh police are investigating an early-morning stabbing that killed a 52-year-old man at a New Bern Avenue motel.
The victim, Luis Miranda, was taken to WakeMed, where he died, police said.
Police said the stabbing happened about 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue. ABC11 reported that it was outside the Wake Inn.
No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating.
Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-834-HELP or online at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org.
