Crooked Creek countdown: 60 want to speak tonight on future of Wake County park land

Supporters of a planned park in southern Wake County rallied Monday evening as Wake County leaders prepared to reconsider the plan.

The county bought the 143-acre site Crooked Creek Golf Course outside Fuquay-Varina last summer to become the future South Wake Park.

The proposal to reverse course and now sell the land has come from county Commissioner Greg Ford, who is vice chair of the board.

Park supporters, including Commissioners Matt Calabria and Sig Hutchinson, held a news conference before the board’s 5 p.m. meeting urging Wake County not to sell.

About 60 people have signed up to speak during the meeting including environmental advocates, elected leaders from Holly Springs and Fuquay-Varina and other community members.





Ford has said selling the property would correct “an unprecedented and controversial action.” Critics have said the county should have spent the money on affordable housing or education instead of a park.

Calabria and Hutchinson have said buying the property for $4 million — $45,000 below market value — was an excellent deal to help bring a park into an area that doesn’t currently have one.

An attorney for the Crooked Creek Community Association has also threatened “widespread litigation” if the county sells the property.

If the county were to sell the property, any offers would have to come back for the commissioners’ approval.