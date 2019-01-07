Durham has a plan for its crumpled Confederate statue. It may go back on display.

The crumpled Confederate soldier statue brought down by protesters outside the old Durham courthouse may go back on display — still crumpled, and inside the building.

A committee was created to deal with the remains of the monument — the statue pulled down by protesters in August 2017 — and the stone base that remains in front of what is now the Durham County Administration Building downtown.

The Durham City-County Committee on Confederate Monuments and Memorials will present its report to City Council and Durham County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

The committee spent six months holding community meetings and cataloging all of Durham’s Confederate monuments and “other remnants of the Confederacy or the history of enslavement existing in Durham,” the report says.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The recommendations

The statue

▪ Display the damaged statue in its current condition along with interpretive text explaining its origin and history that led to its fall.

▪ Display the statue in a hallway inside the building nearest the statue base, “allow[ing] the county to provide needed security to prevent further damage.”

The County Administration Building is closest to the stone pedestal, which honors the “boys who wore the gray” and has the U.S. and Confederate flags etched on it.

A Confederate statue lies damaged and partly torn from its pedestal after a demonstrator looped a moving strap around it in August 14, 2017, and a group pulled it to the ground. The group was protesting a deadly clash between white supremacists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, the day before. CASEY TOTH ctoth@newsobserver.com

The statue base

▪ Commission a new piece of public art that “incorporates the existing base and recognizes a more holistic understanding of the experience of the Civil War in Durham.”

▪ Expand the memorial to recognize and honor enslaved people, “those who worked for a more equal and just society, and the women and children who suffered at home.”

▪ Include veterans from Durham who fought for the Union as well as the Confederacy.

▪ Add language that puts the base in context, explaining how the statue was erected and torn down.

▪ “When legally possible,” relocate the base to Maplewood or Beechwood cemeteries, which are city-owned.

The Durham City-County Committee on Confederate Monuments and Memorials is co-chaired by Charmaine McKissick-Melton and Robin Kirk, professors at N.C. Central University and Duke University, respectively. There are another 10 members, all appointed by the city and county. The report is the consensus of all 12 committee members.

While protesters toppled the Confederate soldier statue, the base of the monument remains in downtown Durham. Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan dvaughan@heraldsun.com

Since the downtown statue came down, Duke University has removed from a statue of Robert E. Lee from Duke Chapel and agreed to rename a building named for Julian Carr, the white supremacist and philanthropist who donated land that became the Duke campus. At UNC-Chapel Hill, protesters tore down the “Silent Sam” Confederate statue in August 2018.

A state law prevents the removal of Confederate monuments and memorials on government property. Duke is a private school.

Other Confederate remnants

▪ Leave Bennett Place and Confederate graves alone.

The committee wrote that Bennett Place, a state historic site and location of the largest surrender of the Civil War, along with Confederate soldier graves, should not be disturbed.

▪ Change the words on the Julian S. Carr state highway historical marker on West Chapel Hill Street.

The committee recommends the city petition the N.C. Highway Historical Marker Advisory Committee to add information about Carr’s membership in the Ku Klux Klan and his white supremacist views and activities.

“Carr’s role in early Durham history is pivotal,” the committee wrote, yet his membership in the Ku Klux Klan and his support for white supremacy had gone largely unacknowledged until the recent debate over the Silent Sam Confederate statue.

Who’s missing:

The report recommends new works of public art and memorials to honor such people and events as:

▪ Pauli Murray, the Episcopal saint and activist who grew up in Durham

▪ Chuck Davis, founder of the African American Dance Ensemble

▪ Floyd McKissick Sr., civil rights attorney

▪ Ann Atwater and C.P. Ellis, co-chairs of Save Our Schools summit on desegregating Durham schools

▪ Tobacco, mill and agricultural workers

▪ Native Americans

▪ Enslaved people

▪ Women leaders

▪ Black Wall Street founders

▪ LGBTQ leaders and community members

▪ Hayti community

▪ Royal Ice Cream Parlor sit-in

▪ Sharecroppers

▪ Labor organizers

This story will be updated.