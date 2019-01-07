Durham City Attorney Patrick Baker leaving the Bull City. See where he’s going

Durham City Attorney Patrick Baker is leaving the Bull City to become Charlotte’s new city attorney, starting in March.
The city of Charlotte announced Monday that Baker has been hired at a salary of $254,000.
In a news release, Charlotte cited Baker’s “extensive experience in municipal law, including civil litigation, employment law, constitutional law, land use, public records and legislative advocacy.”
Baker’s annual salary in Durham, with a raise this year, is $223,982.
Baker gave reporters a copy of his resignation letter on Monday night before the Durham City Council meeting. Dated Monday, Baker wrote to Mayor Steve Schewel that his resignation is effective March 8.
“Serving you, this and past City Councils and administrations as well as all of the past and current residents of the City of Durham over the last 21 years has been the honor of a lifetime,” Baker wrote. “On behalf of my wife Rae Ann and my children Griffin and Chloe, we cannot express enough our appreciation for all of the opportunities afforded to us in this amazing community.”
Baker also read the letter aloud during the council meeting.
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said that when council members heard, “we all felt the same thing, which was happiness for you, gratitude for your great work here and a sense of loss because we really are going to miss you in every way.”
Schewel called Baker’s departure a tremendous loss for Durham, but wished him godspeed at his new job in Charlotte. Schewel also thanked him for giving Durham 60 days’ notice for a transition. Baker will only take a few days between jobs. He said he will start in Charlotte around March 11.
“Patrick’s diverse skill set, effective counsel and collaborative approach to leadership will benefit our entire city,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a release.
Baker’s bachelor’s and law degrees are both from Wake Forest University.
Baker is the latest of three high-profile recent departures from City Hall — Transportation Department Director Terry Bellamy left to lead transportation and public works in Prince George’s County, Maryland. And Bryan Poole, a Durham transportation planner involved with bicycle, pedestrian and scooter issues, is leaving to work for Portland, Oregon.
