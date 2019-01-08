18-year-old woman charged with New Year’s Eve shooting that left 2 injured in Raleigh

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with shooting two people on New Year’s Eve in Raleigh.
The shooting happened at Thornhill Apartments on Plumleaf Road in North Raleigh in the afternoon, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. A 36-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were injured in the shooting.
Police charged Elisha Nikole Dean with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.
