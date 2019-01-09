Wake County’s newest high school now has a principal

Two Wake County schools — including the district’s newest high school — have new principals, and another principal has been promoted to a leadership position in the district.

The Wake County school system announced Tuesday that Karen Summers will become principal of Green Level High School in Cary, with a salary of $133,607. Green Level is Wake’s newest high school and currently serves as a temporary home for Apex High School’s students and staff while their campus is renovated.

Summers has been principal of Green Hope High School in Cary since 2014. She will start her new job on Jan. 14 so Diann Kearney, who retired as principal of Apex High School last year, will serve as Green Hope’s interim principal for the rest of the school year.

Also on Tuesday, it was announced that Stephanie Bias will become the new principal of Oak Grove Elementary School in Cary on Feb. 1, with a salary of $109,043. She has been assistant principal of Baucom Elementary School in Apex since 2005.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Richland Creek Elementary School in Wake Forest will need a new leader after principal Tammie Sexton was promoted to the position of Wake County’s Western Area Superintendent. She will start her new job on Feb. 1, with a salary of $124,888.

Sexton has led Richland Creek since it opened in 2012. In 2004, she survived a type of brain hemorrhage that strikes one in 10,000 people and kills a third of patients before they reach the hospital.