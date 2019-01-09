Durham County deputy shoots person barricaded in home where dead body is found

A Durham County sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a person barricaded inside a home where a dead body was found Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday morning that deputies were called to 5706 Tomahawk Trail just before 6 p.m. Tuesday for a “welfare check.”
They found “a barricaded person” in the home, and the Emergency Response team of the sheriff’s office arrived and entered the home after repeatedly trying to make contact with the person, the news release said.
At some point, a deputy shot the barricaded person, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.
Investigators found a dead body inside the home.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy, who was not identified in the news release, has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice after a shooting.
